Vanessa Agudela Among Nine Endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for New York State Assembly

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced her endorsement of nine progressive State Assembly candidates that make up the New York Working Families Party’s “We Can’t Wait” slate. Among those endorsed by AOC was Vanessa Agudelo in the District 95 race (Peekskill. Cortlandt,, Ossining, Crugers, Montrose, Verplanck. Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Croton-on-Hudson, as well as Nelsonville, Kent Philipstown, Lake Carmel, and Cold Spring)

The “We Can’t Wait” slate is made up of working-class candidates running campaigns focused on affordable housing, universal health care, climate investments, and quality education.

Vanessa Agudelo, District 95

Juan Ardila, District 37

Samy Olivares, District 54

Keron Alleyne, District 60

Delsenia Glover, District 70

Jessica Altagracia Woolford, District 81

Jonathan Soto, AD 82

Sarahana Shrestha, District 103

Justin Chaires, District 111

“With skyrocketing rent and rising costs, it’s harder than ever to make ends meet in New York. The nine candidates of New York Working Families Party’s “We Can’t Wait” Assembly slate are parents, teachers, and tenants who know what it’s like to worry about medical bills, eviction, and student debt,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14). “Right now, we need leaders at all levels of government laser-focused on delivering for working families. We can’t wait for guaranteed healthcare. We can’t wait for affordable housing. We can’t wait for climate justice. That’s why I’m proud to endorse and support the “We Can’t Wait” Assembly candidates. I can’t wait to partner with them once they’re elected to make sure New York is a place where everyone can live with dignity.”

“Four years ago, our party defeated members of the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of turncoat Democrats who caucused with the Republicans and blocked the priorities of working families. Since then, we’ve won historic victories by strengthening voting rights, passing new taxes on the rich, and fully funding our public schools,” said Kumar Rao, Senior Director for the New York Working Families Party. “Now, we must transform the other legislative body, the New York State Assembly. We need Assembly leaders whose campaigns aren’t being underwritten by powerful real estate interests, Big Pharma, and corporate polluters.”