Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Rep. Mondaire Jones

U.S. Sen Cory Booker, a national progressive leader and outspoken voice for affordable housing, today endorsed Rep. Mondaire Jones in the Democratic Primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Jones is currently a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2023. Jones is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 23, 2022.

“Representative Mondaire Jones is a tireless, relentless, and persistent force for good, and I’m proud to endorse him in his re-election campaign because we need more champions of the people who actually deliver results for people,” said Sen. Cory Booker. “I’ve worked with Rep. Jones on many issues and I’ve seen up close his passion for serving his constituents and making real change. I know he’ll never give up in the fight to make his district, our nation, and the world better. Especially in these challenging times, we need Mondaire Jones at work in Congress.”

“Sen. Cory Booker is the role model America’s children deserve. He has been a leader on reforming our nation’s criminal legal system, and recently led the charge to get Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as our next Supreme Court Justice,” said Rep. Jones. “We share a passion for creating high-quality, affordable housing, and together have taken on a broken system in Washington to deliver for working families,”

In April, Sen. Booker and Rep. Jones traveled to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia together to rally support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion earlier this year. In addition to their foreign policy partnership, Sen. Booker and Rep. Jones have joined to introduce and co-sponsor multiple progressive bills together in Congress, including the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act. They serve on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, respectively.