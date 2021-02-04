Rep. Mondaire Jones Announces District Team

Jones’ district team will be led by Port Chester Village Trustee and community activist Joan Grangenois-Thomas

Today, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) announced his district team, which will be led by Port Chester Village Trustee and community activist Joan Grangenois-Thomas as District Director. The staff will also include a Director of Constituent Services, a Scheduler & Executive Assistant, and three District Representatives.

“I’m proud that we have assembled a team reflecting the diversity of New York’s 17th Congressional District,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “Our district team is rooted in the community, from Spring Valley to Port Chester, and knows the needs of the district because they live here, too. As this team’s fearless leader, Joan Grangenois-Thomas will bring her strong record of community activism, passion for racial and economic justice, and love of public service to deliver real change for the great people of Westchester and Rockland.”

More information and bios of each district staff member can be found below:

Joan Grangenois-Thomas

District Director

Joan joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his District Director, where she will lead the district team in both Westchester and Rockland Counties. Prior to this role, she served as Principal of JGT Public Relations, which works exclusively with nonprofit and social enterprise organizations to elevate and amplify their message and mission to their desired audiences.

In 2019, Joan successfully ran for Port Chester Village Trustee as an independent candidate on her own party line, the Port Chester Action Party. She was endorsed by several unions and the Westmore News. Since 2016, she has served as Volunteer Executive Director of Sustainable Port Chester Alliance, a coalition of faith, civic, housing and labor organizations, and community members, committed to building the power for residents to secure responsible development, affordable housing, and good jobs, and to safeguarding human and civil rights in Port Chester.

Joan has been a member of the Port Chester/Rye Branch of the NAACP since 2008 and most recently served as president from 2012-2015. In 2014 Joan was awarded a proclamation by the County’s Human Rights Commission for her swift response to racially charged flyers distributed in town, meant to sow division between the Black and Hispanic communities.

Jesse Malowitz

Director of Constituent Services

Jesse joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his Director of Constituent Services. Born and raised in Rockland County, Jesse attended Woodglen Elementary School, Felix V. Festa Middle School, and Clarkstown North High School. He graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Albany and went on to work in the New York State Senate for three years. Most recently, he worked for Congresswoman Nita Lowey for six years.

Kathlyn Connolly

Scheduler & Executive Assistant

Kathlyn joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his Scheduler and Executive Assistant. Prior to this role, she worked for Congresswoman Nita Lowey since 2014. In Congresswoman Lowey’s office, Kathlyn joined as a District Representative and later became her Scheduler and Executive Assistant. Kathlyn grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, and she attended the Hackley School. She graduated with a B.A. in government from Franklin & Marshall College.

Tendrina Alexandre

Rockland District Representative

Tendrina joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his Rockland District Representative. A Rockland County native, she was raised in Hillcrest. With over three years of government work under her belt, Tendrina has developed a strong passion for collaborating with community members to foster effective change on a government level. She is an active member of her church, New Life Tabernacle, an avid explorer of local restaurants, and a lover of all things media. She looks forward to continuing to advocate for the residents of New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Camila Gomez

Westchester District Representative

Camila joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his Westchester District Representative. Prior to this role, she worked for New York State Senator James Skoufis (SD 39) as the Satellite Office Manager and Community Outreach Relations and Constituent Relations Specialist. Most recently, she worked for Congresswoman Nita Lowey as a District Representative. She graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from SUNY Buffalo State and an M.A. in International Affairs from SUNY Albany.

Jonathan Nwaru

Westchester District Representative

Jonathan joins Congressman Mondaire Jones’ office as his Westchester District Representative. Prior to this role, he worked for the New York State Senate, where he supported offices representing Westchester and New York City. Before that, he worked as a test proctor administering exams, including the GRE and STEP Licensing Exam. He attended New Rochelle High School and graduated from SUNY Albany. He is a proud son of immigrants, and knew he wanted to pursue a career in public service since second grade.