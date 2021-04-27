Progress 4 Peekskill Democrats Announce Environmental Platform

The Progress4Peekskill slate of Democrats for Peekskill Mayor and Council have released the environmental segment of their campaign platform. The four members of the slate — Conor Greene, Vanessa Agudelo, Amy Perlow and Amy Vele — worked with local activists and experts to develop their platform. The platform prioritizes actions that can be begun immediately and then built on to make an impact both now and in the future. Some of the plan’s highlights include:

Achieving Climate Smart Community status, making the city eligible for State and Federal funding streams

Working to decrease truck traffic on Main Street

Beginning talks to phase out Wheelabrator

Passing a citywide tree ordinance

Creating a new Master Plan to replace the current 1968 version

Establishing a Sustainability Task Force of city employees, residents and elected officials

Creating pocket parks and new green space

Creating a network of bike lanes and bike parking

“Protecting our natural resources and collective health is absolutely paramount. We are offering a strong, clear vision for a greener and more sustainable future, and steps we can take as a city to reach that goal. This plan is both ambitious and achievable and underscores the urgency of taking aggressive action now to address climate change,” said mayoral candidate Conor Greene. “This platform was built with input from local activists, and I truly appreciate the time and effort they provided on this incredibly important issue.”

“The impacts of climate change are undeniable and, as an environmental community, will be felt most harshly by our already at-risk families. Building a greener, more resilient and sustainable city that works for all of its residents should be the standard for Peekskill — and the time to act is now. I’m incredibly grateful to the activists who loaned their expertise and time to helping us develop a plan that is both practical and ambitious,” said councilperson Vanessa Agudelo.

The full plan can be accessed at https://progressforpeekskill.com/environment/.