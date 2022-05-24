Peekskill Mayor and Deputy Mayor Endorse Dana Levenberg for Assembly

Peekskill’s Mayor, Vivian McKenzie, and Deputy Mayor, Patricia Riley, have announced their support for Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in the Democratic primary for the 95th Assembly District seat.

McKenzie said, “Peekskill is on a roll, and we need strong support in the State Legislature to keep things moving in the right direction. Of all the candidates in this race, Dana has the most substantial history of accomplishments. Because of her dedication and ability to work productively with her colleagues, she’s been able to see a number of initiatives through to fruition. I’m confident that she will work well with us and deliver the results we need.”

Riley said, “Experience matters. Dana will be able to hit the ground running as soon as she’s sworn in. She’ll be a friend to Peekskill, just as Assemblywoman Sandy Galef has been, and a friend to our working families and labor. She is also an environmentalist, and sustainability is an issue rivertowns need to keep in the forefront in 2022. She is exactly what we need right now, and she has my full support.”

“I am so honored that these accomplished and powerful women are supporting my candidacy,” said Levenberg, of McKenzie and Riley. “Peekskill is a vibrant city on the move, and I look forward to supporting their work to keep Peekskill moving forward.”