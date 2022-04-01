Peekskill Mayor and Council Appoint Matthew C. Alexander as City Manager

City of Peekskill Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander was appointed by the Mayor and Council to be the new City Manager effective immediately at its March 28th council meeting. Alexander will be succeeding Andy Stewart who left in mid March to assume the role of Village Administrator for Nyack. Per the City Charter, Alexander will assume residency within the City of Peekskill for the duration of his appointment.

Prior to his appointment as City Manager, Alexander served as the City’s Comptroller since 2020. As Comptroller, he worked with the City’s management team to settle labor contracts which had been delayed many years due to the pandemic, provided guidance to the Council and City Manager regarding critical investment decisions, and prepared the annual budget. Under his leadership as Comptroller, the City received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report. Before working for the City of Peekskill, Alexander was mayor of Wappingers Falls for fourteen years, where he helped lead the economic development and revitalization of the area.

“I would like to thank the Mayor and the Council for appointing me to be the next City Manager,” said Matt Alexander. “I have enjoyed working in Peekskill and look forward to leading the City in its continued growth and revitalization as City Manager.”

“We are excited to have Matt assume the role as our City Manager and look forward to continuing our working relationship with him,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, and enthusiasm makes him the perfect fit to lead our City forward.”

According to the city’s tentative 2022 budget, the city manager’s salary was $173,400; as comptroller, Alexander’s 2021 salary was $127,500.