Mondaire Jones Appointed to Congressional Progressive Caucus Leadership

Jones, who was recently elected Freshman Representative to Leadership, will serve as a CPC Deputy Whip in the 117th Congress

Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones announced his appointment as a Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). Jones will serve in CPC senior leadership, known as the Executive Board, for the 117th Congress. This selection comes just weeks after he was unanimously elected Freshman Representative to Leadership, the most influential role available to a freshman member of Congress.

“Our progressive movement is growing, and Mondaire embodies the next generation of leadership in our Caucus. I am thrilled that he was just appointed Deputy Whip, and I look forward to fighting alongside him as we enact our bold, people-first agenda in the 117th Congress,” said CPC Chair Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“The CPC has been a beacon of hope for working families, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the most progressive Democratic caucus in American history,” said Jones. “I’m honored to serve as a Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and I can’t wait to get to work with my colleagues to deliver transformative change for working people across this country.”