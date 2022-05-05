Levenberg Receives Endorsement of Two Assembly Members

Two members of the Westchester Assembly delegation have joined Assemblywoman Sandy Galef in supporting Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg in her bid for the 95th District seat. Assembly members Amy Paulin and Chris Burdick announced today that they are endorsing Levenberg.

Paulin, who represents Assembly District 88, has known Levenberg since Levenberg’s tenure in Galef’s office. The pair also worked together when Paulin served as chair of the Assembly Energy Committee and Levenberg was on the board of the Energy Improvement Corporation, finding methods for the state to incentivize green buildings. Describing Levenberg, she said, “We need leaders in Albany who have shown steady, competent leadership and promoted progressive ideals. From supporting the Assembly’s work to protect women’s rights, to her own work at various levels making the Town of Ossining a model for environmental initiatives, Dana Levenberg has proven to be that leader.”

Burdick, who represents Assembly District 93, served as Bedford Town Supervisor from 2014-2020. In his capacity as a fellow Town Supervisor, Burdick worked with Levenberg beginning in 2016 when she took office. He said, “I am delighted to endorse Dana Levenberg for a seat in the New York State Assembly, where she would ably continue the proud legacy of Sandy Galef. Prior to my election to the Assembly, Dana and I served together on the boards of Sustainable Westchester and Energy Improvement Corporation, and on meetings of the Westchester Putnam Association of Town Supervisors. I have had the opportunity to see first-hand her keen intelligence and her rare ability to identify and unpack thorny issues.”

“I am so grateful for the endorsement of these excellent, accomplished legislators,” said Levenberg. “I am ready to do this work and having the support of these future colleagues will make it even easier to hit the ground running on day one.”

Levenberg also counts State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Catherine Borgia, and Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery among her public supporters.