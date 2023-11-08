Letter to the Editor: George Pappas Thanks Supporters

To my fellow Cortlandt Residents and Supporters,

While the election outcome is not what many of us had hoped for, I wish our elected board nothing but success in governing for all of us moving forward. Elections are tough. You are never going to make everyone happy with the outcomes, but the important thing is we need to accept the results and find a way to work together for the greater good. We are one community.

As everyone knows, I am not a politician. I made the decision to run for a position on our town board to get some political balance in Cortlandt and diversity of thought. That did not happen, but I must say my experience over the last few months has been very rewarding for me personally. It gave me the opportunity to meet many of you during the campaign cycle. Going door to door was a bit out of my “comfort zone” but after the first few days of doing it I realized that we have some great people in our town! I spoke with Republicans, Democrats, Independents and individuals that hate politics, and everyone was very open to a discussion so they can understand who I am as an individual. Many got to know me as a person as opposed to a party. I drew support from all parties which is refreshing.

Yes, I am a Republican, that does not make me evil or a bad person. If people give the other political party a chance you will see that underneath, it shouldn’t be about that, it should be about someone’s intentions and character. Moderation is desperately needed at this time! Communication is desperately needed at this time! Understanding is desperately needed at this time! Hopefully one day human interaction will outweigh political affiliation. But we have some work to do there.

Last but certainly not least, to my wife Susan and children, Eric, Alexis and Brianna, thank you for enduring the craziness during this time. You’ve been understanding and supportive and I truly appreciate the sacrifices you made over the past few months. I love you all very much!

So thank you to all my supporters! Until we meet again….

George Pappas

Cortlandt Manor