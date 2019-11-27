Legislation to Include Email for Official Voter Communication Signed Into Law

Law Allows Voters to Receive Updates on Elections Through Email

Legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and Senator David Carlucci that allows voters the option to provide their email address when registering to vote was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Cuomo. The bill, A.1565/S.1718, makes it easier for voters to stay up to date on information related to upcoming elections and changes in election law.

In this day and age, many people rely on e-mail even more than postal mail to stay connected to the world. This legislation modernizes communications between County Board of Election offices and voters. County Board of Elections will be able to email voters about when to vote in primary and general elections, where their polling location is, information about early voting, and if there are any last-minute changes in their polling location.

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Westchester/Putnam) said, “Considering email is how we receive most of our important communications today, this legislation just makes sense. It is my hope that this law, along with other critical reforms that were passed this year, will help to increase voter turnout in New York and more fully engage voters in our democracy.”

Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) said, “This legislation further brings our election laws into the 21st century and will help increase voter turnout. Now the County Board of Election offices can send you important information via email like your polling location or early voting dates and times. Thank you Assemblywoman Galef for your partnership on this bill, and we thank the Governor for signing it into law.”

This legislation is a part of the wave of election reforms passed in New York State this year. New York State has historically had one of the lowest voter turnout numbers in the country, which many blame on outdated election laws. This law, along with other reforms passed earlier in the 2019 legislative session, signals New York’s commitment to making elections more transparent and increasing voter turnout.

The legislation was signed into law Chapter 536. It will go into effect one year from today.