Harckham Announces Run for Reelection to the State Senate

New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced today that he is running for reelection in the newly formed 42nd Senate District, having served previously in the 40th Senate District.

The 42nd Senate District includes White Plains, North Castle, Bedford, Pound Ridge, Lewisboro, Croton-on-Hudson, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown, Somers, and includes portions of Putnam County.

“If we have learned anything over the last two years, it is this: if we work together, we can accomplish great things to make New York fairer, safer and more affordable,” said Harckham.

Harckham made his announcement in a short video posted on social media, which you can see here and on his campaign Facebook page.

Elected to the New York State Senate in November 2018, and re-elected in November 2020, Harckham is chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, where he has introduced over 40 bills dealing with substance use disorder and combating the overdose crisis.

One of the most productive members of the New York State Senate, Harckham had 16 of his bills signed into law last year. Previously, he worked to make the 2% Property Tax Cap permanent; fought to pass the toughest climate protection legislation in the nation; and was a leading voice to hold the utilities accountable in the wake of failed responses to natural disasters.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Harckham has held 11 food drives to fight hunger, assisted thousands of residents with unemployment claims and delivered PPE to first responders and municipalities throughout the 40th Senate District.

“The last two years have been incredibly difficult for all of us,” said Harckham. “But I am proud to say that my team and I have been with you every step of the way. There’s much more to be done, and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”