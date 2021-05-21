Croton Village Board of Trustees Appoints Bryan Healy as Village Manager

On May 17, 2021, the Croton-on-Hudson Village Board of Trustees voted to appoint Bryan Healy as Village Manager of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson as of August 9, 2021. Mr. Healy will be succeeding Village Manager Janine King, who is set to retire from the Village that same day.

Ms. King is retiring from the Village after 24 years of service.

After a career in the private sector, she started in 1997 as a part-time records management assistant in the Village Manager’s office, and has served as the Assistant to the Village Manager, Assistant Village Manager and, since 2015, as Village Manager. During her tenure as Village Manager, the Croton Point Avenue Traffic, Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvement Project and the improvements along the RiverWalk and Elliott Way have been completed, the Village has achieved silver status as a Climate Smart Community and the annual budget has remained tax-cap compliant every year, among other accomplishments.

“Manager Janine King has seen our Village through good times and bad and we are truly fortunate to have someone like Manager King overseeing the Village during the last year in particular,” said Brian Pugh, Mayor of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson. “Bryan Healy has been at her side through almost all of it. Mr. Healy has earned this opportunity and has the experience to ensure a smooth, seamless transition that will allow us to build on our past success and continue to deliver for the residents for the Village of Croton-on-Hudson.”

“I want to thank the Mayor and Board of Trustees for selecting me to serve as the 5th Village Manager for Croton-on-Hudson,” said Mr. Healy. “It will be a true honor to manage the Village where I have had the good fortune to work for the past three years. I look forward to continuing to serve the Croton-on-Hudson community for years to come.”

Mr. Healy, 30, has worked for the Village of Croton-on-Hudson since February 2018 as the Secretary to the Village Manager. In this position, he has learned about the operations of Village government through first-hand experience. Mr. Healy graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor’s in Political Science in 2013 and from Marist College with a Master’s in Public Administration in 2019. He currently lives in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

For more information, please contact the Village Manager’s office at 914-271-4848.