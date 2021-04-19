County Executive George Latimer Endorses Vivian Mckenzie forMayor Of Peekskill

Endorses Ramon Fernandez, Dwight Douglas, & Rob Scott for Common Council

Westchester County Executive George Latimer endorsed Vivian McKenzie for Mayor of Peekskill today, calling her the right woman for the job at this critical moment for Peekskill and the wider region.

“Sometimes the right leaders emerge at the right time and this is that moment for Peekskill,” said County Executive George Latimer. “Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie is accomplished, ready to lead, and completely committed to the values that make us Democrats. With Vivian as part of its leadership team, Peekskill has been rising. To keep that success going requires thoughtful, experienced, and capable leadership that can navigate the challenges of success in a way that makes the City work for everyone. Vivian brings everything to the table: success in government, success in business, and a personal background that is deeply in touch with the average Peekskill resident. I look forward to the continued work we will accomplish together when she is elected Mayor.”

George Latimer was elected Westchester County Executive in 2017, defeating two-term conservative Rob Astorino, after serving in the New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, and Chairman of the Westchester County Democratic Party. In addition to his endorsement of McKenzie, he threw his full support behind the Democratic slate for common council: Ramon Fernandez, Dwight Douglas, and Rob Scott.

“Peekskill has produced some of the most widely respected and dynamic progressive leaders in the region, and Ramon Fernandez, Dwight Douglas, and Rob Scott will further add to that reputation. They represent the full fabric of the City and the Democratic Party and will be the effective and energetic partners I need in City government. They have my full and unequivocal support and I am asking all Democrats to support their election on June 22nd.”