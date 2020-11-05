Politics

“Count Every Vote” Demonstration Held in White Plains

November 5, 2020
County Executive George Latimer and Westchester Community Members

With the results of the presidential election and many local races still in doubt, Progressive Women of Pelham​ spearheaded a demonstration today to demand that every vote be counted before winners are declared.

The demonstration took place Wednesday at 4 pm outside the Westchester County Courthouse, 111 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, White Plains. Roughly 200 people attended. Pandemic precautions, including social distancing and the wearing of masks, were maintained.

Among the elected officials scheduled who spoke were New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, State Senator Shelley Mayer, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, and US Representative-Elect Mondaire Jones.

“A democracy depends upon a few key elements,” said Progressive Women of Pelham Policy Director Deborah Lowery Knapp. “The first is a free and fair election. If we don’t count
the votes of all people, we do not have a democracy – we have the installation of a sham government that has seized power by coup.”

The event, sponsored by the 500+-member PWP, was one of many demonstrations being organized by Protect the Results, a coalition of more than a 100 groups formed to ensure the counting of all legitimately cast ballots – whether they were cast in person, by mail, or in election drop boxes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Live Streaming of Greenburgh Early Voting Offers Way to Avoid Lines

Legislators Borgia & Smith Jointly Request Funding for Three Projects in 2021 Capital Project Budget

Jones and McArdle-Schulman in Final Stretch in Race for Congress

Local Leaders Fete Fixell 

About the Author: River Journal