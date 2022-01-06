Assemblywoman Sandy Galef Announces Series of Virtual Town Meetings

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef will host five Virtual Town Meetings, one for each community in her Assembly District, from January 27 to February 5 . Like last year, the meetings will be held over Zoom to ensure the safety of all participants during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Assemblywoman Galef hosts town hall meetings with each community in her district every year to discuss topics of concern with her constituents so she can best represent them in the Assembly.

All residents of Assemblywoman Galef’s Assembly District are invited to attend. Those interested in participating should note that if they have a conflict with the Town Meeting scheduled for their community, they are welcome to join in on another that better fits their schedule. The dates and times for the meetings are as follows:

Town of Kent : 7pm-9, Thursday, January 27

: 7pm-9, Thursday, January 27 Town of Philipstown : 10am-12pm, Saturday, January 29

: 10am-12pm, Saturday, January 29 Town of Cortlandt : 1pm-3, Saturday, January 29

: 1pm-3, Saturday, January 29 Town of Ossining : 7pm-9, Thursday, February 3

: 7pm-9, Thursday, February 3 City of Peekskill: 10am-12pm, Saturday, February 5

“In this era of Covid, hosting my Town Meetings virtually has been a wonderful way to connect with my constituents,” said Assemblywoman Sandy Galef. “It is so important that I hear from all the members of the communities I represent to inform the work I do on their behalf in Albany. My Town Meetings are also a welcome chance to catch up and learn from one another, especially as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time.”

The Virtual Town Meetings can be accessed in either of two ways. Those who prefer to use their computer to access the meeting with video can follow a Zoom link in their web browser that will bring them to the virtual meeting. Those who prefer to call in to the meeting can dial a number that will allow them to listen in and make comments over the phone. Those who receive emails from Assemblywoman Galef should look out for an e-mail leading up to the meetings that contains the Zoom link and the call-in phone number. Those who do not receive e-mails from Assemblywoman Galef should call her office at 914-941-1111 to obtain the information they need to access the Virtual Town Meetings.