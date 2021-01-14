Assemblywoman Galef Calls for the Removal of Trump Name from State Park

With the President having faced a second impeachment for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, Assemblywoman Sandy Galef sent a letter to the New York State Parks Commissioner on Thursday calling for the signs on the Taconic State Parkway advertising the Donald J. Trump State Park be removed and the park be renamed. Galef writes “we want people to be comfortable using our parks. His name will discourage the public from enjoying all our state has to offer.”

Assemblywoman Galef writes that the state can move forward with changing the park’s name because “Mr. Trump did not sign the appropriate documents with the state, rendering any claim of breach of contract moot.” Galef calls for the park to be renamed in honor of former Governor George Pataki to celebrate his legacy as an environmental conservationist and preservationist.

Assemblywoman Galef said, “Monuments, landmarks, and parks can hold a symbolic meaning and in this case a park named for Donald J. Trump can only represent the division he has sought to create in our country over the past four years. This division has no place in our state. Motorists have complained about the Trump signs on the Taconic for years, and we must take a stand.”