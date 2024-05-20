Congratulations to the April 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Remy

Remy, the three-year-old Chihuahua mix, found his forever home after being adopted by his loving human companion from Paws Crossed Animal Rescue. Despite his small stature, he has a big personality and is great at making you laugh at his antics. Remy would describe himself as a professional lap sitter and always on the lookout for the perfect spot to cozy up and relax.

Remy harbors a deep love for exploration, whether that comes in the form of hiking in the Rockefeller Preserve, strolling on the riverwalk, or doing some local shopping at the TaSH farmer’s market.

When he’s not having an adventure, Remy enjoys indulging in his favorite pastime: sleeping in. With a penchant for leisurely mornings and cozy afternoon naps, Remy epitomizes the art of relaxation. Remy continues to bring joy and laughter to all those fortunate enough to cross his path, proving that good things truly do come in small packages.

