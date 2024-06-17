Congratulations to the June 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Molly!



Molly is a soon to be 5-year-old Caribbean Potcake.

This mixed breed name originated when locals in the Caribbean islands fed the caked remains from cooking pots to the street dogs. They’re all descendants of the smart, loyal, fun-loving rescues. In 2019, at 3 months old, Molly found her forever home when she joined our family.

Molly loves to travel and meet new people. She will always find a place to sunbathe whether it’s poolside in Florida or at the family house in Wyoming. She accompanied us on a California road trip, taking in the views and smells out the car window. Soon she will return to the West Coast and cross the border of Mexico for another vacation. Yes, she even has her own pawsport!

When Molly’s not jet-setting, you can find her on S Washington St, sniffing through the gate at the Tarrytown pups passing by. Fetch is not one of her strong suits, but she can dig a mighty hole. Her sweet nature is known to flip any scared person into loving dogs! Molly is ready for spring so she can strap on her life jacket and kayak the Tarrytown Lakes!

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com