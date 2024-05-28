Congratulations to the May RJN Pet of the Month

Meet Hunter!

Hunter is a 7-year-old vibrant, lovable, and smart English Springer Spaniel. We were fortunate to adopt him from a family who, at the time, had difficulty raising an active puppy. Hunter gets along with any animal he is in contact with and so enjoys swimming and retrieving at Black Rock Dog Park by Croton River, romping in our back yard and long walks by the Hudson River.

When asked to bring us a particular toy of his, by naming one of the five that are in his bed, he’ll pick out that exact one! He lets us know when it is mealtime, just by the human-like stare from his

expressive brown eyes, or when it’s bedtime, by picking out a toy and heading for our bedroom…every night at exactly 9 pm.

Hunter brings us such joy and we are so lucky to have him as part of our family.

