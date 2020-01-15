Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the January 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month 

January 15, 2020

Meet Bryson 

Bryson is a 5 month old Australian Labradoodle. He comes to his family from outside New Haven, CT (near Yale making him a very smart puppy). He loves his bones and squeaky toys, especially the ones from Bark & Meow in Tarrytown. Bryon’s favorite hangout spots are his dog couch or under the kids kitchen chairs (waiting for crumbs) – but always around people! 

Congratulations to Bryson and her familyStu, Steph, Justin and Jared RodnickThey’ll receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.  

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.     

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue! 

Congratulations to the September 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!  