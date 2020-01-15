Congratulations to the January 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Bryson.

Bryson is a 5 month old Australian Labradoodle. He comes to his family from outside New Haven, CT (near Yale making him a very smart puppy). He loves his bones and squeaky toys, especially the ones from Bark & Meow in Tarrytown. Bryon’s favorite hangout spots are his dog couch or under the kids’ kitchen chairs (waiting for crumbs) – but always around people!

Congratulations to Bryson and her family, Stu, Steph, Justin and Jared Rodnick. They’ll receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!