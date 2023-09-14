Congratulations to the September RJN Pets of the Month 

Meet Toby Tinkles!

Yes, that is his real full name. He is a 1-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel. He loves sleeping on his mama and papa, when he isn’t busy ripping out the stuffing of every toy ever devised by humans. Toby has four feline brothers and sisters and lives to be adored by – frankly – anyone.

When not sleeping or destroying toys, he loves smelling every flower he passes and making new friends when he struts his stuff about town. He puts smiles on the faces of students walking to the school down the block, stressed college students at the end of the semester when mama takes him to her classes, visitors at Peekskill Riverfront Green, and especially all the locals, who know and recognize him at Peekskill’s many dog-friendly businesses and establishments with outdoor patios and dining areas.

Mr. Tinkles is very excited to be named River Journal North Pet of the Month and wants to use this opportunity to let everyone to know about the Animal Welfare League of Westchester, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 1975, which subsidizes a low-cost spray-neuter program, among others, in our county.

Toby Tinkles and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.