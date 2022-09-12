Congratulations to the September River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Kiara!

Kiara is a 5-year-old cat rescued from a Florida shelter by my son Gadi and his fiancée Jennie. They named her Kiara after Simba’s daughter from The Lion King 2.

Kiara is a “snowbird” kitty who travels between Tarrytown and Orlando.

Kiara’s favorite toys are fuzzy balls which she carries around the house in her mouth as if they were her kittens. She’s extremely sociable and never hard to find because she’s always right by our side and in the middle of all the action.

We are so grateful that Kiara chose us to be her “fur-ever” loving family.

Kiara and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.





