Congratulations to the September 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Meet Jed Waffle!

Jed Waffle hails from Mississippi, where he was rescued by the New Jersey dog rescue organization Southern Paws. Jed is a pandemic puppy, adopted by his human family, and brought to live in Croton-on-Hudson. Based on the information they were given about Jed’s Mississippi life, Jed’s family believes he was born on Feb. 29, 2020 (Leap Day), so although he’s been alive more than 2½ years, his family considers him a puppy still, as he hasn’t celebrated an actual birthday yet.

Jed loves to sleep in the middle of the bed with his guardians Adam and Amanda, run around and snuggle with his human big brother Alden, and patiently wait for his human baby sister Beatrix to throw food from her highchair to him.

Jed Waffle spends his days catching naps in the sun, running around his backyard, loudly talking to any other dogs who walk by, and palling around with his best dog friends in town, Wendell, Phoebe and Sammy.

Jed Waffle and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



