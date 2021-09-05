Congratulations to the September 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Sadie.

Sadie was adopted at 10 weeks old from the North Shore Animal League. She is originally from Virginia but has lived in Tarrytown since she was rescued.

She is a mix of a Labrador, Pointer, and Hound. Sadie celebrated her 12th birthday in August. Her favorite things to do include walking in the woods and taking naps outside.

Sadie loves all people, but she especially loves anyone who gives her a treat!

Sadie and her dad Nicholas will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com