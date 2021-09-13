Congratulations to the September 2021 River Journal North Pets of the Month

Meet Petey and Charlie.

Charlie (Tabby, age 8, on left) and Petey (black, age 9) enjoy their favorite pastime – looking out the window, checking out the many squirrels and birds that practically stop and look at them.

Both cats love people and show off for attention.

They cozy up together for one of their naps, but mostly Petey will sleep with his stuffed mouse toy on top of our couch, and Charlie can be found sleeping between his human Mom and Dad every night.

We are so lucky to have these wonderful cats that bring us much joy.

Petey, Charlie and their parents Eileen and Joe will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.