Congratulations to the September 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Jack. Jack came to the Matos family on January 15, 2020. He was picked up from the Bronx. He came from a home that had to give him up and was rescued by the Tarrytown family. Jack is a very sweet boy who loves to play and cuddle. He loves to look out the window and loves to give his mommy kisses. He is the youngest one of the family and is amazing with his human brothers. Jack is one amazing cat who enjoys spending his days cuddling with his family.

Congratulations to Jack and his family Natasha, Connor and Hunter who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Jack also received a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot!

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen in every issue of River Journal and River Journal North!