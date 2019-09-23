Congratulations to the September 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!  

Meet Sadie Mae. She’s a three–year–old, six-pound, “blue” smooth coat Chihuahua with a very calm, sweet, and welcoming demeanor that her owner, Charlie Boklan, attributes to frequent socialization with many Rivertown neighbors.

Sadie Mae is great with kids and leaves her watchdog demeanor at home. She’s not a “yipper, yapper, or ankle-biter,” and she’s a frequent visitor to Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings, and Sleepy Hollow shops and eateries, where she always enjoys meeting new people.

Sadie Mae and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital.

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number, and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!