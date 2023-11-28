Congratulations to the October River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Nuit

Nuit (the French word for “night”) is 6 years old and was adopted as a kitten from the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital after he was born there from a pregnant cat they’d rescued! He now lives with us (Me, my mom, my dad, and our other cat Luna) in Tarrytown and is a total snugglebutt. His favorite time of day is when I get home from work and we can take a nap together. He lays down on top of my chest and boops my nose with his paws and tucks his head into the crook of my shoulder and purrs and drools and we both fall asleep. Later in the evening, I take Japanese classes online over voice call, and he often sits in my lap, or right behind me, and my Japanese teachers get very excited to see him!

If I stay up too late at night, he reminds me to go to bed early, and paces at the door and meows at me until I turn off the PC or TV and get ready for bed. His meows sound remarkably like a peacock’s cry, which I think is super cute considering how fluffy his tail is :). Nuit takes good care of me so I strive to take the best care of him as well.

