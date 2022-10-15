Congratulations to the October 2022 River Journal North Pets of the Month  

Meet Fluff & Daisy!

We adopted Fluff & Daisy in 2021 when they were just a few weeks old. They live with us in Cortlandt Manor where they share their home with Uncle Bunny, our rabbit. Even though they look so different they are actually sisters. Fluff and Daisey love to play with hair ties and balls and are first to investigate anything new.

They spend their day taking naps but will alert us to an occasional mouse or ant invader. They will literally walk on us while we are sleeping so if you need a back massage look no further.

They like to play fetch with their colorful balls and will run all the way down the stairs to bring the ball back. Never knew cats do that. One of their favorite evening activities is watching the bats fly around at dusk.

They are the cutest and we love them so much!

Fluff & Daisy and their family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



