Congratulations to the October 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Korra.

Korra is a sweet and lovable dog who just turned 1 on September 28. She lives with her family in Ossining and loves playing with her big sister Freya, a calico cat, and being protective and loyal of her little human sister, Riley. She loves running, hiking, and playing in the snow, and loves going to the dog park with her friends Finn, Lily, and Lucy!

Korra gets her name from the Avatar in “The Legend of Korra” and is just as intelligent, thoughtful, and willful as her namesake!

Korra and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

