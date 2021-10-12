Peekskill

Congratulations to the October 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month

October 12, 2021

Meet Jolene 

Jolene is a 1½-year-old spicy & whip smart mix of Border Terrier & Yellow Lab who’s 100% fun! She is originally from Georgia, was adopted at 2 months from Trina & Friends K9 Rescue (they rock!) and is now a proud New Yorker residing in the beautiful city of Peekskill 

Her doting parents, Steph & Rob, are in constant joy watching her zoomie over her favorite things: snow, hikes in Blue Mountain Reservation, stick fetch, play dates with her K9 friends, learning new commands, swimming, keeping watch from her favorite window, car rides, and snuggling with her humans. 

Jolene and her parents will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station. 

