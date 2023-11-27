Congratulations to the November 2023 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Exodus

Exodus Hunter Wills, the mischievous yet lovable Pomsky taking the sleepy town of Sleepy Hollow by storm! Weighing in at a whopping 27 pounds (mostly fluff, we swear!), this pint-sized pooch is a force to be reckoned with.

With a personality as big as the Hudson River, a little bit of stubbornness, a dash of sass, Exodus keeps everyone on their toes. Whether sneaking away with your favorite socks or staging an epic showdown with the neighborhood squirrels, this furry tornado keeps things exciting.

The 2-year-old Husky/ Pomeranian mix loves long walks on the river walk. Transforming into the “Hound of the Hudson,” Exodus sniffs all the wonderful smells at Rockefeller State Park when he explores the scenic trails. Or you can catch a glimpse of his red fox-like tail jogging to the dog park at Kingsland. With his keen sense of smell and impeccable tracking skills, he’s always one step closer to uncovering the mystery of the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow.

Occasionally Exodus Hunter fearlessly roams in search of hidden secrets in the shadowy corners of Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. You can find Exodus and his Bearded human trotting among the tombstones, where his human works as a tour guide, paying homage to the legends and history that make this home so captivating.

You can follow him on Instagram @Exodus_Wills for a front-row seat to his hilarious escapades!

