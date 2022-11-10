Congratulations to the November 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Ichabod!

Ichabod is our six-month-old rescue puppy from the SPCA Westchester. He is a mix of many breeds yet nearly 40 percent St. Bernard—and with one look at his giant paws (and drool), it’s not hard to see how!

Ichabod is certainly living up to his local legend name by checking out many of our area’s dog-friendly spots. You can find him enjoying an ice-cold bowl of water (and staring at the ducks in the Hudson River) at Barley on the Hudson; greeting fellow diners at RiverMarket; or being spoiled by the staff at Horsefeathers, who share his passion for our neighborhood’s rich history. He has a crew of besties at Buddy’s Barking Lot and loves meeting human friends, too—who invariably open the conversation the same way: “He’s going to be a BIG boy!”

If there’s anything Ich may love more than food and friends, it’s sticks. No walk or park trip is complete without selecting the perfect one, so you may spot him scouring the trails of Tarrytown Lakes Park or the paths of Pierson Park in search of his treasure.

