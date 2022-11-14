Congratulations to the November 2022 River Journal North Pets of the Month 

Meet Hendrix & Vance!



Hendrix and Vance Goodyear are brothers. Vance (the blonde) is almost 10 years younger than Hendrix, and he keeps the old man on his toes. Vance enjoys smiling when naughty (see photo), digging holes under fences, gallivanting through the neighborhood, barking at delivery drivers, and stealing snacks from toddlers. Hendrix is his mom’s favorite child and pretty much perfect all the time.

Hendrix and Vance live with their parents and four human siblings (and possibly a cat or two) in Cortlandt Manor.

Hendrix and Vance and their family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



