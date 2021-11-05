Congratulations to the November 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Elphaba! She is 9-years old. Her owner, Sandra Trusa, saw a listing for free kittens from a stray cat that had a litter in someone’s backyard. She lives in Irvington with a 9-year-old human child named Anna Sofia, a 4-year-old Lab/Pointer dog named Scooby, and a 7-month-old German Shorthair Pointer puppy named Dot. You could say it’s a full house!

Elphaba’s name comes from a character in the Broadway musical Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The Wicked Witch was originally created by L. Frank Baum for the Wizard of Oz. Elphaba is a take on the phonetic pronunciation of Baum’s initials L.F.B. Sandra thought this was a fitting name for her cat since she is black with green eyes.

Elphaba and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com