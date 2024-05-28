Congratulations to the May 2024 River Journal Pets of the Month

Meet Hudson and Watson!

Hudson (bottom in pic) is a 9-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Watson is a 2-year-old of undetermined lineage. Both are rescue dogs. Hudson’s physical appearance belies his calm and sweet demeanor. He possesses the exact opposite of the negative attributes often attached to the breed. Hudson may not be as active as he used to be, but Watson is the stereotypical puppy, with energy that knows no bounds, and a curiosity that finds him getting his wet nose into everything.

These guys have become brothers, in the truest sense. When separated, one will wait patiently for the other to join them. They’re both attention hounds and mama’s boys. The couch is their favorite destination, stretching out and making themselves comfortable on either side of Roxia as she reads or watches TV.

Hudson and Watson’s dad is retired. Their mom, Roxia, is also retired and now concentrates her efforts into her longtime passion for dogs (and the people who love them), having trained and become a certified dog trainer.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@ riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Bark & Meow and the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com