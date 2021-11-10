Congratulations to the November 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month

Meet Pepper.

Pepper is 2 years old and originates from Ohio. He was rescued from there by Recycled Paws and brought to Peekskill. We first met him in October 2018. The first time we saw him, he was in the back of the pen with his siblings, getting trampled by them while they enthusiastically tried to meet all the other people at the event. I picked him and we decided to foster him. We eventually adopted him after 2 weeks of fostering.

Pepper likes to look out the window on car rides and likes to walk by the Hudson River. He loves company and hates to be alone. He is very energetic and from time to time has the zoomies. He also likes food. A lot.

Pepper and his parents will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.