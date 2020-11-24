Congratulations to the November 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Muscles. Muscles was found in a box on the side of a highway in North West Arkansas with her two puppies on Easter Sunday 2009. She got her name because she was just skin and bones except for large leg muscles on each hip. Those legs were used to terrorize chipmunks that ventured too close.

Muscles was setting into her old age with lots of walks along the Hudson River and Rockefeller Park. One day she didn’t finish her dinner which caused much concern. Muscles was diagnosed with cancer and passed away on October 17. She was truly a special dog and is greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of meeting her.

Muscle’s family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

