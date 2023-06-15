Congratulations to the May RJN Pet of the Month

Meet Boba!

Boba is a BIG 1-year-old Chocolate Lab. He mostly loves to snuggle with his mom and dad, but isn’t picky when it comes to pets from anyone who will give ’em. His love of attention inspired his humans to enroll him in therapy dog training. Fingers crossed he does well on his exam.

Boba enjoys long walks at River Front Park, sticks (preferably his size or bigger), treats and visits from his grandparents! Bo collects a “puppy tax” every time someone opens the freezer. Payment comes in the form of ice cubes, his favorite! He hates stuffing in toys and good-byes.

Boba and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

