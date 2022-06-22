Congratulations to the May 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Meet Allen.

Allen is a 4-year-old Peekskill resident and has been a part of our family since he was adopted at 8 weeks old. Allen is energetic and playful, but also extremely patient with his two younger human brothers, James (2-1/2) and Patrick (7 months). When Allen is not chewing shoes or digging holes in the yard, he lets them brush his hair, tug his tail, and snuggle with him.

Allen loves running, but also slows down on walks to match his brothers’ short strides. Allen is not supposed to be on the furniture, but somehow manages to sneak his way up onto the couch every night to binge his favorite TV shows with us. He is the BEST dog in the world and we love him!

Allen and his family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



