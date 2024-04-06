Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the March 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

April 6, 2024

Meet Marley!

Meet Marley, AKA, Mr. Trouble who just turned 9 on February 11th. He’s a very smart feline who opens cabinet doors in the middle of the night and turns on the bathroom faucet to get his sippy. He loves playing ball and brings it back to you.  

He waits by the deck door to go outside to chase the birds, chipmunks and squirrels as long as his doting parents are with him. We love him so much and enjoy every moment. 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Congratulations to the March RJN Pet of the Month 

Congratulations to the February RJN Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the February 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

A Community Comes Together for Peggy

About the Author: River Journal