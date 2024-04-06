Congratulations to the March 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Marley!

Meet Marley, AKA, Mr. Trouble who just turned 9 on February 11th. He’s a very smart feline who opens cabinet doors in the middle of the night and turns on the bathroom faucet to get his sippy. He loves playing ball and brings it back to you.

He waits by the deck door to go outside to chase the birds, chipmunks and squirrels as long as his doting parents are with him. We love him so much and enjoy every moment.

