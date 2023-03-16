Congratulations to the March 2023 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Yuki!

Yuki means snow in Japanese. And snow is where Yuki thrives. Now fully grown at almost one year of age, she is a pure-bred Samoyed who taunts her brother Bailey, a skittish rescue. She will steal the show, and Bailey’s treats – if you don’t watch her.

You’ve never seen a dog sit faster than Yuki when you present a treat. And she will leave it until she has permission to eat it. She is a fast learner. But if you leave the door open, she will bolt over the hill and down the river before you can find your shoes. Bailey often chases after her, to keep an eye out, so the two of them are known in these parts. Bailey is as black as Yuki is white. When they cuddle, they make a yin yang.

Yuki likes to sing and dance. She howls like a wolf and stands on her hind legs to get level with people, and partner-dance. We rest our heads upon her like a pillow and she wraps herself around our necks like a scarf. It’s pretty cozy.

Yuki and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com