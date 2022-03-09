Congratulations to the March 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month

Meet Loki.

Loki is my 10-year-old German Shepard. I often refer to him as the Big Friendly Monster.

He LOVES his ballie, as well as making friends, chasing squirrels, and pretty much barking at things that are too fast to chase, or he thinks doesn’t belong in his yard.

He likes hanging out with his friends, dogs and people alike, and has been known to visit the neighbors if he sees they are having a gathering, or if “mom” is doing something “boring.”

You can see more of what Loki likes to do to pass the time on Instagram & Facebook.

#bigfriendlymonster

#bestpuppahinthewholewideworld

#ilovehimsoomuch

#itsjustnotnormal

#lokitheGSD



Loki and her family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.