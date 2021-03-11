Congratulations to the March 2021 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Vail.

Vail Sanders, PhD, is a nine-year-old Australian Shepherd who leads an active life on Pocantico Lake where he serves as mayor.

Vail was born at Steve Miller’s Frog Hollow/Karri Aussie compound in Waccabuc, and has lived with his human parents and brother Jackson in Mt. Pleasant since 2011. He was mentored by his beloved Uncle Puck, whose influence led Vail to follow him into local politics. While Vail remains content with his current office, he has not ruled out a future run for Lake Governor.

Vail loves to take long walks in the Rockefeller Preserve where he can meet other dogs, cool off in the Pocantico River, and bark at any squirrel or deer that he spies. His other pursuits include watching the natural world from a deck lounger, watching Animal Planet from the couch, and herding his humans into the kitchen.

Vail and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

