Congratulations to the June RJN Pets of the Month 

Meet Cody, Luna, Cooper and Finn!

Cody, Luna, Cooper and Finn were born in Orange County, New York. All four pups are pure-bred Maltese. They all have the same dad and their mom’s are sisters. Cody is 3 years old, the boys Cooper and Finn are 2½ years old and Luna just turned 2 years old.

They all love to play, give lots of licks and love, bark at UPS and Amazon trucks, cuddle in your lap and you can always find them perched on the couch as they watch people walk by. It can be confusing at times telling them apart but they all have distinctive features. Cody is the oldest and wisest and loves to be chased by all of them. Cooper likes to bark and is the instigator. Finn just wags his tail and likes to be friends with everyone. Then there’s the only girl, Luna, who likes to have total control by putting all the boys in their place.

All of them bring so much love and joy to our family!

The four pups and their family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

