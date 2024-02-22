Congratulations to the February 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Pet of the Month

February 22, 2024

Meet Finn! 

Finn is a 3-year-old oversized sheltie. Like any herding dog he enjoys watching over his friends and family. Since he doesn’t have sheep to herd, he herds his family, children and other dogs.  

He loves spending time with his friends at the Ossining dog park and Pets a Go Go and even playing with his new friend, Canyon. Finn can be found at most every Ossining event including the Village Fair, Earth Day and River Jam or even just walking along the Ossining waterfront.  If there’s not a local event, Finn and his family like exploring parks in Westchester like Rockefeller, Croton Point, Croton Landing, and Gedney Park.  

With his fluffy coat, Finn loves spending time outside in the winter and enjoys trying to get his family to join him in the frigid weather. Finn’s intellect and antics keep his family on their toes, but they wouldn’t want it any other way. 

Finn’s instagram is @in.with.finn 

