Congratulations to the June 2023 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Kiwi Abubu-Cherie!

Kiwi is a 2-year-old purebred ragdoll; his birthday is on April 27th, he is a taurus.

He loves the outdoors; he even enjoys going out on our deck and trotting around searching for birds or squirrels to peer at. One memorable event of Kiwi’s many adventures in the great outdoors was when he got loose and dashed outside, only to appear a few feet away from the house. Showing his rebel tendencies and need to explore, but he never wants to go far away from home. Kiwi gets very homesick.

This very social cat loves his fellow fur baby, Luna. Luna is very skittish but has a soft spot for the furry Kiwi who loves to give her bear hugs.

Kiwi and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

