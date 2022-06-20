Congratulations to the June 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month 

Pet of the Month

Lila is three years old! She’s a Blue Point Snowshoe Siamese. Lila lives with two other Siamese friends and a bunny rabbit who she enjoys playing with! Lila enjoys carrying her toys around the house in search of a playmate. She loves to demand attention from anyone who is around and loves to be held like a baby. She loves adventures in the outdoors such as visiting the chickens that live in the backyard — and the chickens don’t mind her visits.  

Since we got Lila, we have gotten to cuddle and love her. She is truly a blessing to all of us and we all love her very much.  

Lila and her family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.   

 Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.  

 

 


 

 

 

