Congratulations to the June 2021  River Journal North Pet of the Month  

Meet Archie.

Archie is a two year old boxer who is originally from Ohio but now lives in Cortlandt Manor. When he is not keeping an eye on the neighborhood by looking out his favorite window in the living room, he passes the time playing with his toys, inside and outside.

Archie is a very loving dog who loves greeting us all at the door with his little “welcome home” dance and kisses. He also loves going for car rides and swimming in the pool during the summer.

Archie and his family will receive a special gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please to editorial@riverjournalonline.com

Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.