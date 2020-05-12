Congratulations to the June 2020 Pet of the Month

Meet Cletus!

In January of 2019, a dog warden in Ashtabula County, Ohio found a 60lb hound mix running along a local route. He brought him in to the local Animal Protective League. When no one came forward to adopt him, Cletus was sent to New York for a better chance of finding a home.

In March 2019, Cletus was adopted by Sarah Ray and Josh Brazeel. “We love him more than life and are so unbelievably grateful our paths were able to cross,” said Sarah. Cletus loves hikes in the woods, chasing plastic bags he thinks are cats, sleeping between his parents, and playing with his neighborhood girlfriend dogs in the yard! “Thank you, Cletus for making our hearts smile every day! Who rescued who? You definitely rescued us!”

Congratulations to Cletus and his family who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Cletus will receive a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot!

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen in every issue of River Journal and RJN!

Mark Liflander is a professional pet photographer and certified dog lover. You can reach Mark at 914-552-0802 or visit LiflanderPhotography.com.